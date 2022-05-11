UrduPoint.com

Budapest Says EU Offered Hungary No Solution On Russian Oil Embargo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Budapest Says EU Offered Hungary No Solution on Russian Oil Embargo

European leaders could not offer any concrete solutions to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on how Hungary can overcome the aftermath of the Russian oil embargo, Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) European leaders could not offer any concrete solutions to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on how Hungary can overcome the aftermath of the Russian oil embargo, Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said Wednesday.

Orban held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the proposed ban on oil supplies from Moscow earlier this week.

"European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Budapest, Prime Minister (Orban) held a phone conversation with Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, which is currently holding the presidency of the European Union. These talks made us realize that neither Brussels nor the European Commission have any proposals on how the Hungarian economy could deal with an atomic bomb-like blast in the event of a possible embargo on oil supplies from Russia," Szijjarto said in a video footage posted on social media.

The foreign minister added that Budapest will continue insisting that pipeline supplies of Russian oil be excluded from the embargo.

Hungary and several other European countries are blocking the decision on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia due to the proposed embargo on oil supplies. Szijjarto said earlier that Budapest cannot support the new package until the EC proposes solutions to the issues posed to the Hungarian economy by the possible ban on oil imports from Russia.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics applied for help in fending off Kiev's provocations. The United States and the EU have since been pressuring Russia with sanctions and have rolled out five sanctions packages, which include airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media France European Union Oil Brussels Budapest Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States Hungary February Media Event From

Recent Stories

DC orders measures against dengue

DC orders measures against dengue

2 minutes ago
 First-ever senior World Hockey5s event early next ..

First-ever senior World Hockey5s event early next month

2 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews situation of drought in Cholistan ..

Meeting reviews situation of drought in Cholistan areas of RYK district

2 minutes ago
 Russia Casts Doubt on US Claims That Ukraine Has N ..

Russia Casts Doubt on US Claims That Ukraine Has No Infrastructure for Bioweapon ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. to Double Funding for Domestic Fertil ..

Biden Admin. to Double Funding for Domestic Fertilizer Production to $500Mln - W ..

6 minutes ago
 Federal Minister appreciates VC IUB for providing ..

Federal Minister appreciates VC IUB for providing numerous scholarships to stude ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.