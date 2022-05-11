Budapest Says EU Offered Hungary No Solution on Russian Oil Embargo

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) European leaders could not offer any concrete solutions to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on how Hungary can overcome the aftermath of the Russian oil embargo, Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said Wednesday.

Orban held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the proposed ban on oil supplies from Moscow earlier this week.

"European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Budapest, Prime Minister (Orban) held a phone conversation with Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, which is currently holding the presidency of the European Union. These talks made us realize that neither Brussels nor the European Commission have any proposals on how the Hungarian economy could deal with an atomic bomb-like blast in the event of a possible embargo on oil supplies from Russia," Szijjarto said in a video footage posted on social media.

The foreign minister added that Budapest will continue insisting that pipeline supplies of Russian oil be excluded from the embargo.

Hungary and several other European countries are blocking the decision on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia due to the proposed embargo on oil supplies. Szijjarto said earlier that Budapest cannot support the new package until the EC proposes solutions to the issues posed to the Hungarian economy by the possible ban on oil imports from Russia.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics applied for help in fending off Kiev's provocations. The United States and the EU have since been pressuring Russia with sanctions and have rolled out five sanctions packages, which include airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.