Budapest Says Will Not Support Expansion Of Sanctions On Russian Oil, Gas

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday that Budapest will not expand the sanctions against Russia's oil and gas, Secretary of State Zoltan Kovacs said.

"It's also certain, that applies to the extension of sanctions against Russia to gas and oil," Kovacs tweeted when asked about the expansion of sanctions against Russia's energy supplies.

