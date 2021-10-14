Budapest Stresses No One Can Interfere With Decisions on Gas Supplies Bypassing Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Hungary was guided by its energy security interests when it made the decision on Russian gas supplies bypassing the Ukrainian transit route, and no one has the right to interfere, Foreign Minister Peter Szijarto said on Thursday,

"We rejected the offer to receive gas through Ukraine, as we must contribute to the energy security of our country.

It is our country's decision ... Nobody has the right to interfere with the sovereignty of our country," Szijarto said at the Russian Energy Week forum.