Budapest Summons Kiev's Ambassador To Discuss Reaction To Gas Deal With Russia - Reports

Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:46 PM

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador in light of Kiev's reaction to Budapest's decision to sign a long-term gas supplies contract with Russian gas giant Gazprom, Bloomberg news agency reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador in light of Kiev's reaction to Budapest's decision to sign a long-term gas supplies contract with Russian gas giant Gazprom, Bloomberg news agency reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Hungarian government and Gazprom signed a contract for supplies of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually until the end of 2036. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed disappointment with the contract to supply gas in circumvention of Ukraine, saying this undermines positive trends in relations with Hungary. Kiev plans to appeal to the European Commission.

