Budapest Vows To Help Exclude Russian Oil, Nuclear Industry From 10th EU Sanctions Package

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Thursday said he would do his utmost so that the 10th package of EU sanctions against Russia would not include restrictions on oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline and cooperation with Moscow in the nuclear sphere

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Thursday said he would do his utmost so that the 10th package of EU sanctions against Russia would not include restrictions on oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline and cooperation with Moscow in the nuclear sphere.

"A number of countries are pushing for severe restrictions on nuclear cooperation with Russia, and some are raising the issue of banning or restricting oil supplies (from Russia) through pipelines... In our discussions, of course, we will do everything to ensure that oil is supplied through the Druzhba pipeline and that the Paks NPP can operate... Of course, we reject all proposals restricting oil supplies and nuclear cooperation (with Russia)," Szijjarto said on social media.

Szijjarto noted that "after nine unsuccessful attempts," the European Commission, instead of helping member states fight inflation, continues to put forward sanctions proposals that exacerbate the crisis in Europe and seriously threaten Hungary's energy security.

Hungarian authorities have repeatedly said that they would not support any sanctions against Russian energy.

Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. They seek ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports, as well as their dependence on Russian fuel. The bloc has already approved nine packages of sanctions against Moscow.

