Budget 2021-22 Brings Naya Pakistan In Sight: MCCI President

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:03 PM

Budget 2021-22 brings Naya Pakistan in sight: MCCI president

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :President, Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Khawaja Salahuddin said on Friday that the Rs 5900 billion revenue target set in the national budget 2021-22 is achievable.

Addressing a press conference at MCCI after hearing the budget 2021-22 speech by Finance Minister Shoukat Tareen, he hailed the budget as pro-people and particularly commended the government's commitment to spare common persons from any burden and tackle food inflation problem and price hike on a priority.

MCCI vice president Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah, chairman Taxation committee MCCI Younis Ghazi and secretary MCCI Muhammad Shafiq were also present.

Khawaja Salahuddin said, government refused increase in gas and power tariff and taxes on salaried class despite pressure from IMF.

He said that 10 per cent increase in salaries of employees and pensioners would help them manage family budget with a greater degree of ease.

He said that the export target of 29 billion Dollars for 2021-22 from existing 26 billion Dollar also looked in sight adding that letters of credit (LCs) worth three billion dollars have already been opened.

He hailed the government's commitment to focus agriculture on priority and eliminate the role of middle men.

However, he opined that government should allow soft term loans to farmers on a very low mark up that is allowed to large scale industries to reduce or eliminate the role of middle men from agriculture economy and strengthen farmers financially.

He promised all out support to the government in revenue collection and consultations and advocacy to bringing small traders in the tax net.

He said that new tax payers can be added with the help of information technology (IT) and hailed the government for its plans to reduce human intervention to the maximum through IT saying it would help improve investors confidence.

He appealed the government to extend the amnesty scheme for construction sector ending June 30, 2021, to Dec 2021 pleading that coronavirus epidemic had slowed down the construction activities limiting the construction sector's capability to extract maximum benefits.

Moreover, he added, it would also benefit the labour class with more job opportunities and boost economic activities.

