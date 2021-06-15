UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Budget 2021-22 Will Provide Economic Prosperity In Pakistan: Senator Ali Zafar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:00 PM

Budget 2021-22 will provide economic prosperity in Pakistan: Senator Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Syed Ali Zafar on Tuesday declared Budget 2021--22 as an agenda of economic prosperity and development for the country.

"It (Budget) different by it's kind from all of the previous budgets that presented by different governments." he said.

Taking part in budget debate during the Senate Session, he said that the current Budget 2021-22 could be called as the budget of the poor and middle class as well.

Senator Ali Zafar said the government has followed the both 'Trickle Down' and 'Bottom up' in the budget to benefit the underprivileged people of the society for alleviating their lifestyle and providing them all facilities of life.

He said that local and international think tanks and media institutions have admired the current budget and discussed their analysis in a positive way for providing relief to the middle and lower middle class of the country.

He said that, in this Budget, the government has also benefited the women entrepreneurs and given 25 percent tax relief to the women business in the country.

He said that, in the past, the economic situation of the country was not good enough because of the poor economic policies of the previous governments.

Ali Zafar said that Pakistan has been faced three consecutive deficits, including the Current Account Deficit (COD), financial deficit and trade deficit also in the past.

But now, he said, "We have Current Account Surplus and also our exports are growing by 14 percent and imports are shirking in all sectors." He said that the country's remittances have increased up to 29 billion for the first time in the economic history of the country.

"We have achieved economic stability and this budget is a way forward for a growth strategy to achieve high economic growth" he said.

He said in the current budget, the government has allocated huge resources for modernization of the agriculture sector and also promoting the research and innovation in this sector.

Addressing the Senate session, PTI Senator Zeeshan Khandzada, on his turn, said that in the current Budget 2021-22, the government has provided a tax relief to all of the sectors.

He said that "Tax Enforcement and Collection" were the two pronged strategy for broadening the tax net in this budget in order to achieving the economic growth in the country.

He said that the PTI government is working for the coming generation to execute the development projects particularly in the education and health sectors.

"We are focusing on improving the business environment and enhancing the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) through the one widow operation in the industrial sector of the country" he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Exports Business Poor Education Budget Agriculture Ali Zafar Women Media All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SECâ€™s 1,000th meetin ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

16 minutes ago

Indian journalist in UP dies a day after filing co ..

16 minutes ago

All funds meant for Sindh province to be spent on ..

16 minutes ago

IG Prisons directs for sports, physical activities ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.