Budget 2024-25: Govt Likely To Introduce Raise In Salaries
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 12, 2024 | 12:34 PM
The proposed salary increases entail a suggested 15% to 20% raise for government servants in BPS-1 to BPS-16, alongside a proposal advocating for a 10% increase across all categories, from BPS-1 to BPS-22.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12nd, 2024) Amidst the persistent challenge of inflation, the Federal government is expected to introduce raise in the salaries from 10% to 15% in the FY 2024-25 budget.
This adjustment is projected to elevate the government's pay bill by Rs80 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25.
The proposed salary increases entail a suggested 15% to 20% raise for government servants in BPS-1 to BPS-16, alongside a proposal advocating for a 10% increase across all categories, from BPS-1 to BPS-22.
This adjustment is projected to elevate the government's pay bill by Rs80 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25.
Scheduled for presentation today (Wednesday), the budget's unveiling was postponed from June 8 due to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China.
The delay places the budget announcement after the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee slashed interest rates by 1.5% to 20.5% from a record high of 22%.
Despite the anticipated salary raise, the prevailing depreciation of the rupee may temper any widespread celebration.
Besides it, there is speculation that the minimum taxable amount may increase to Rs900,000 per annum from the current Rs600,000 threshold, aiming to alleviate the burden on low-income groups.
The ongoing discussions regarding pay raises for civil servants reflect the government's acknowledgment of the financial strain amid current economic challenges. The initiative is deemed essential to counteract the adverse effects of inflation, which have significantly eroded people's purchasing power.
Furthermore, the discussions within the finance ministry concerning the revision of the monetization policy, particularly regarding the payment of benefits to public servants, underscore ongoing efforts to address economic concerns comprehensively.
While Pakistan has witnessed a decline in annual inflation since January, with the consumer price index (CPI) reaching a 30-month low of 11.8%, the proposed measures, if enacted, may evoke mixed reactions from the populace, with some potentially deeming them insufficient.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 20244 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Country’s Per capita income increase by US$129 to US$1680 in FY 202415 hours ago
-
Manufacturing, Mining sectors contribute 13.6 % to GDP in FY 202416 hours ago
-
Pakistan, CoD narrowing down to US $ 0.5 billion during July-March FY 202416 hours ago
-
Agriculture sector posts 6.25% growth in FY 2023-24: Economic Survey16 hours ago
-
Investment to GDP ratio stands at 13.14 percent in FY202417 hours ago
-
European stocks, euro extend losses on hazy political horizon17 hours ago
-
Significant progress made in achieving macroeconomic stability: Finance Minister18 hours ago
-
Malaysia's wholesale, retail trade sales grow 6.6 pct in April18 hours ago