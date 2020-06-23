Budget, a way forward in crisis situation: Treasury lawmakers

The lawmakers from the treasury benches on Tuesday said the government presented best possible budget, for the upcoming fiscal year 2020-21, at a time when apparently there was no way forward owing to the effects of the coronavirus that had engulfed the whole country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The lawmakers from the treasury benches on Tuesday said the government presented best possible budget, for the upcoming fiscal year 2020-21, at a time when apparently there was no way forward owing to the effects of the coronavirus that had engulfed the whole country.

Participating in the budget debate at National Assembly, Wajiha Akram of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lauded the efforts by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Federal Minister for Industries Hamad Azhar and their financial team for presenting balanced budget at a time when there seemed to be no way forward.

She lauded the role played by health workers in fighting coronavirus at frontline and also lauded education ministry for launching National Action Plan for education to ensure continuation of education amid coronavirus disease so that students do not suffer.

Wajiha highlighted the importance of raising Kashmir issues with more force at appropriate forums, saying that India had badly failed in its efforts to isolate Pakistan and in contrary was itself isolated in the region.

Participating in the debate, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi said the economic indicators show that the economy of the country was progressing well before the spread of coronavirus.

He said the COVID-19 badly affected the economy, however despite these challenges the budget had a focus on relief of common and poor people.

He said that it was a very good budget in the prevailing situation, adding that the Ehsas programme was sufficient to prove it as poor-friendly budget. He said the government was working hard to mitigate the effects of coronavirus and its negative impact on economy.

He demanded the government to give proper heed towards agriculture, which he said was only sector that could pull the country out of current crisis. Currently, he said, the locust was causing damages to agriculture sector, which needed to be addressed to ensure food security. He termed the locust as an equal threat as coronavirus.

He also stressed the need for revival of cotton crop, which he said was backbone of economy as many industries were depending on it.

Ali Gohar Khan while participating in the debate raised questions on various government projects including Tsunami tree plantation campaign. He said that proper attention was not given in construction of Peshawar Metro while the targets set for wheat procurement were not met during the current fiscal year.

Faiz Ullah Kamoka, from Treasury benches, highlighted the importance of collective efforts to ensure supremacy of the parliament.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest man and has been working for the welfare of the poor, adding that he was the only leader who could lead the country out of the current difficult situation.

Chaudhry Hamid Hameed of Pakistan Muslim League while participating in the budget debate criticized the government for not fulfilling its promises. He highlighted the issues faced by the Sargodha city including water issues, sewerage, education and other related problems.

Aftab Ahmed Siddiqui, lauded the prime minister and his financial team for presenting a tax-free budget in a situation when the COVID-19 had engulfed the whole country and inflicted loss to economy.

He said the government inherited economy in very bad situation, however with the prudent measures, the current account deficit was reduced, revenue increased by 17 percent and same was the case with other macroeconomic indicators.

He said the government introduced Ehsas and Kamyab Jawan programme while SBP also announced package for business community to facilitate businesses.

He said the COVID-19 was well managed by the government as it took timely decisions to have smart lockdown for controlling the spread of virus and at the same time let the economic activities continue.

Participating in the debate, Waheed Alam Khan demanded production orders of Khursheed Ahmed Shah whose presence, he said, was important for this session.

Ramesh Lal of Pakistan People's Party saluted medical staff for rendering huge sacrifices in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, and urged the government to announce special package for the government.

He also urged the government to increase salaries of government employees keeping in view the increasing inflation and also demanded raise in pensions.

Gul Zafar Khan raised various issues of erstwhile FATA and demanded share of 3 percent in National Finance Commission (NFC) award in accordance with the constitution.

Kheal Das Kohistani while participating in the debate highlighted the issues of Jamshooro, where many areas and villages were still deprived of gas and water facilities.

Meanwhile, on the request of Khawaja Asif, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri gave ruling that nobody would be allowed to use bad language in the parliament. He said that personal affairs of politicians would not be allowed to be taken in the national assembly.