Budget Cuts for Philippine Napocor May Lead to Power Outages in 800,000 Homes - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Proposed cuts to the budget of the Philippine national energy corporation Napocor could lead to power outages in more than 800,000 homes, Jenalyn Tinonas, a manager with the company, said on Friday.

The Philippine government proposed to reduce the budget of the corporation by 12.5 billion Philippine pesos ($211.8 million) in 2023 from the original allocation of 44.7 billion pesos, Philippine newspaper Inquirer reported.

Tinonas said during the Senate finance subcommittee's hearing that the fuel prices were expected to increase so the budget recommended for the company in 2023 will not cover the operating costs of the company's small power utilities group (SPUG) plants, as well as the subsidy requirements for its new power providers (NPPs) and qualified third-party providers (QTPs), the newspaper reported.

"There will be a delay of payment to various NPPs and QTPs operating in the SPUG areas, which may result in power outages affecting 834,285 households nationwide," Tinonas was quoted by the news outlet as saying.

The power outages will affect the islands of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, Tinonas said, adding that more than 200 power plants in the Philippines would be forced to halt their operation.