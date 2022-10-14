UrduPoint.com

Budget Cuts For Philippine Napocor May Lead To Power Outages In 800,000 Homes - Company

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Budget Cuts for Philippine Napocor May Lead to Power Outages in 800,000 Homes - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Proposed cuts to the budget of the Philippine national energy corporation Napocor could lead to power outages in more than 800,000 homes, Jenalyn Tinonas, a manager with the company, said on Friday.

The Philippine government proposed to reduce the budget of the corporation by 12.5 billion Philippine pesos ($211.8 million) in 2023 from the original allocation of 44.7 billion pesos, Philippine newspaper Inquirer reported.

Tinonas said during the Senate finance subcommittee's hearing that the fuel prices were expected to increase so the budget recommended for the company in 2023 will not cover the operating costs of the company's small power utilities group (SPUG) plants, as well as the subsidy requirements for its new power providers (NPPs) and qualified third-party providers (QTPs), the newspaper reported.

"There will be a delay of payment to various NPPs and QTPs operating in the SPUG areas, which may result in power outages affecting 834,285 households nationwide," Tinonas was quoted by the news outlet as saying.

The power outages will affect the islands of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, Tinonas said, adding that more than 200 power plants in the Philippines would be forced to halt their operation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Budget Company Lead Philippines May From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on T ..

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on Tiktok with Top Influencers in ..

10 minutes ago
 Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP ..

Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP OIS enabled front camera phone ..

15 minutes ago
 Electricity generation, supply restored in the cou ..

Electricity generation, supply restored in the country: Power Division

38 minutes ago
 IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continu ..

IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continued support

47 minutes ago
 China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: ..

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

55 minutes ago
 Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.