Budget Deficit Big Challenge For Government: Miftah Ismail

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Tuesday said that dealing with budget deficit is a big challenge for the government and the government has formulated its strategy in this regard

The Minister said that the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken record loans in the history of the country, which have added to our economic problems today.

The Minister said that the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken record loans in the history of the country, which have added to our economic problems today.

The Minister said this while addressing the 'National Budget Conference 2022-23 organized by Mir Khalil ur Rehman Memorial Society in Collaboration with ICMA.

He said that the interest payment bill on loans in 2018 was Rs 1499 billion.

He said that the Circular debt was Rs 500 billion in 2013, which has now multiplied.

Miftah said that Rs 4,000 billion would be spent on interest payments on loans coming year 2020-23, which would have a negative impact on the national economy.

This year, the Ministry of Power will be given a subsidy of Rs 1,100 billion, he informed.

He said that one of the reasons for load shedding was lack of money for fuel.

The Minister said that Pakistan's electricity billing and decision making system is very weak and adding that without reforms in the power sector, the country's economy would sink.

"Our energy system is not modernized,"We are running a 1950 power plant on furnace oil," he said.

On the occasion, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform , Ahsan Iqbal said that our development budget which had reached Rs 1000 billion in the past and reached Rs500 billion in this financial year.

He said the government has proposed Rs 800 billion development program for the coming budget, which will usher in a new era of development in the country ? Ahsan said that the youth would get education and health opportunities in it which would secure the future of the country? He said that investment in education, health and employment is very important which will lead to sustainable economic growth in the country.

The Minister said that a balance between income and expenditure was essential in the country.

He said that in the coming year, the Federal board of Revenue will collect Rs7000 billion tax revenue.

