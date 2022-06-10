UrduPoint.com

Budget Envisages PSDP Worth Rs800b For Next Fiscal Year

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 10, 2022 | 11:56 PM

Budget envisages PSDP worth Rs800b for next fiscal year

The emphasis of PSDP is also on revival of CPEC and related projects for inter-provincial and regional connectivity with equal importance to Special Economic Zones to promote trade, industrialization and create job opportunities.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 10th, 2022) The budget envisages Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) worth 800 billion rupees for the next fiscal year.

It has been centered on improvement in sectors such as water resources, transport and communication, energy, higher education, health, science and technology, and balanced regional development.

The major thrust in Information and Communication Technology sector including establishment and operations of Special Technology Zones.

Under the PSDP, the government has allocated 44.179 billion rupees including foreign aid of 1.3 billion rupees to the Higher Education Commission for implementation of 151 development projects.

The allocation indicates an increase of one hundred percent over the last year.

An allocation of over 197 billion rupees has been made for 117 power related projects.

These include hydro power generation projects such as Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand, Nai Gaj and fifth extension of Tarbela. Initiatives like developing water storages, automatic telemetry system, rainwater harvesting, decreasing water losses, ground water regulation and management would be undertaken in consultation with the stakeholders.

Over nine billion rupees have been earmarked for Ten Billion Trees Tsunami Programme Phase-I to achieve the target of planting 500 million trees.

Similarly, over 563 million rupees and over 1.2 billion rupees have been allocated for installation of weather surveillance radars at Multan and Sukkur respectively.

The Federal PSDP has also proposed an amount of 1.5 billion rupees to complete emergent nature of small flood schemes all over Pakistan.

An allocation of 227 billion rupees has been made for strengthening efficiency of transport and logistics for domestic commerce and regional connectivity.

The high impact infrastructure projects to be completed under Public Private Partnership mode include Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, Sialkot-Kharian Motorway, Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway, and Karachi Circular Railway. Under the CPEC, D I Khan-Zhob section is under discussion with Chinese side for financing and it is expected to be launched in the next financial year.

The concessional financing agreement for landmark ML-1 project is to be finalized in the second quarter of the next fiscal year and subsequently arrangements will be made for groundbreaking of the project.

A comprehensive National Action Plan for agriculture modernization has been prepared in terms of capacity building, agricultural product processing technology extension, fishery science and technology, aquaculture and aquatic products processing.

