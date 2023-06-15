Budget estimates of PC for FY 2023-24 approved

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Privatisation Commission (PC) board on Thursday approved budget estimates of the PC for the fiscal year 2023-24, amounting to Rs1248.8 million.

The Board met here under the Chairmanship of Abid Hussain Bhayo, which discussed several topics requiring the PC Board's attention, said a press release.

The meeting discussed agenda item entailed the presentation and subsequent approval of the Audited Accounts for the fiscal year 2013-2014.

The Board expressed appreciation for the extensive deliberations carried out by the Audit Committee and PC management in finalizing the audited accounts.

The Board emphasized the importance of promptly completing the audited reports for the remaining years on priority.

These estimates, categorized under various heads of expenditure, will undergo further approval by the federal government as required by� PC Ordinance, 2002.

Recognizing the necessity of financial sustainability in PC operations, the Board constituted the "PC Board Investment Committee." This committee will oversee the investment of available funds in accordance with the parameters provided in the PC Ordinance, 2000 and the instructions of the Federal Government.

The meeting also included a comprehensive presentation on the current status of the privatisation process for Pakistan Engineering Company Ltd (PECO).

It was acknowledged that significant inherent issues have led to a temporary suspension of the transaction, with no imminent resolution in sight.

Consequently, the Board concluded that it is imperative to propose to the government that the administrative ministry take immediate actions on priority basis to address these issues before proceeding with the privatisation of PECO.

Moreover, the Board provided its approval for the recommendations put forth by the Transaction Committee concerning the House Building Finance Company Ltd. (HBFC), marking a positive advancement in the privatisation process.� The Board also endorsed the organisational arrangement of Privatisation Commission, which includes conducting in-house due diligence on entities proposed for privatisation to enhance the effectiveness of transaction process.

Additionally, the Commission will present meticulously researched policy proposals to the federal government, with the aim of fostering an enabling environment for the privatisation of state-owned enterprises, in line with the functions outlined in the Privatisation Commission Ordinance.

The Privatisation Commission remains committed to its mission of facilitating the efficient and transparent privatisation of state-owned entities, and these decisions and initiatives would further its endeavours to achieve the objectives.