Buffalo producing 33.94-kg milk gets first position

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The buffalo of Sardar Atif Dogar won the milk competition, arranged by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) during its spring festival under the aegis of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry.

According to competition results, Dogar's buffalo got first position with 33.

94-kilograms (kg) milk, while Sajjad’s buffalo from Faisalabad stood second with 33.08-kg and Makhan Gujjar's buffalo got 3rd position with 29.31-kg in this competition.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, along with Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Dr. Qamar Bilal, Dr. Saifur Rahman, Ata Gujjar, industrialist Javed Feroz and others distributed prizes among the position holders.