Buffalo Producing 33.94-kg Milk Gets First Position
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 09:10 PM
The buffalo of Sardar Atif Dogar won the milk competition, arranged by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) during its spring festival under the aegis of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The buffalo of Sardar Atif Dogar won the milk competition, arranged by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) during its spring festival under the aegis of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry.
According to competition results, Dogar's buffalo got first position with 33.
94-kilograms (kg) milk, while Sajjad’s buffalo from Faisalabad stood second with 33.08-kg and Makhan Gujjar's buffalo got 3rd position with 29.31-kg in this competition.
UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, along with Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Dr. Qamar Bilal, Dr. Saifur Rahman, Ata Gujjar, industrialist Javed Feroz and others distributed prizes among the position holders.
Recent Stories
Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of B ..
Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU
Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help
SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct
CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh
Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar
House job training starts in CMC hospital
CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..
Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Ranking Tennis Tournament
KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflower Festival
More Stories From Business
-
CCP warns influencers,endorsers against deceptive marketing practices4 minutes ago
-
FCCI chief shares textile, industrial problems with NIM delegation3 minutes ago
-
Speakers highlight importance of public investment to achieve socio-economic objectives3 hours ago
-
Stocks falter before ECB but gold shines after Powell3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar3 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares rebound at open3 hours ago
-
PSX loses 53 points4 hours ago
-
Poster competition held to promote financial literacy among citizens3 hours ago
-
SCCI, Rizq Trust sign MoU to combat Food Insecurity3 hours ago
-
Indonesia's forex reserves falls slightly to 144 bln USD in February3 hours ago
-
SECP notifies amendments in CRCs Rules 20193 hours ago
-
Minimum Nisab set at Rs 135,179 for Zakat deduction3 hours ago