“Build and Invest Pakistan Expo” in Muscat to highlight Pakistan’s economic strength: Mirza Ikhtiar Baig

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Prominent business leader and Member National Assembly Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig has reaffirmed his strong commitment to supporting Pakistan’s business community and strengthening its role in national economic development.

Speaking at a well-attended gathering at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday, Dr Baig praised the community’s resilience and expressed full cooperation in the Chamber’s initiatives to boost economic growth and foreign investment.

Dr Baig emphasized that he would continue to raise the concerns of the business community at all relevant forums to ensure timely resolution, improved ease of doing business, and a conducive environment for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).

He lauded ICCI’s efforts in creating a business-friendly climate and assured his full support for the successful execution of the upcoming Build and Invest Pakistan Expo in Muscat, Oman, scheduled for June 2025.

He also committed to mobilizing support from the Karachi business community for the event.

Dr Baig paid rich tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan, acknowledging their unwavering dedication and sacrifices in protecting the country and dismantling threats to national security.

ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi briefed the audience on the Chamber’s key initiatives and its pivotal role in fostering economic activity.

He noted that the Build and Invest Pakistan Expo will serve as a strategic platform to highlight Pakistan’s industrial, real estate, and investment potential, while establishing stronger trade and economic linkages with the Gulf region.

“The Chamber has always remained at the forefront of advancing economic well-being, and this expo is aligned with our mission to connect Pakistani businesses with international markets,” said Qureshi.

President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Atif Ikram Shaikh, applauded ICCI’s advocacy efforts.

He also demanded the deferment of new income tax amendments, which he termed harmful to business growth.

He also paid homage to the armed forces for their vital role in safeguarding the nation.

ICCI Group Leader Tariq Sadiq emphasized the importance of national unity within the business community by uring Dr Baig to engage with Karachi-based businesses to maximize the impact of the upcoming expo.

Former FPCCI President Abdul Rauf Allam and United Business Group (UBG) Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari commended Dr Baig’s tireless efforts and leadership, recognizing his role in elevating the business community’s image, both domestically and internationally.

Former ICCI President Mian Akram Farid described Dr Baig as the true representative of business interests in the National Assembly.

ICCI Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui reaffirmed the Chamber’s resolve to continue acting as a strong advocate between the private sector and the government to ensure sustainable economic policies.