Building Of KP-EZDMC Head Office In Final Stages Of Completion
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Building of the head office of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) is at final stages and expected to be inaugurated shortly.
Once operational, it will serve as the central hub for KP-EZDMC’s activities, improving investor facilitation and contributing to the growth of industrial zones across the province.
The Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher visited the under-construction head office of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) at Hayatabad Phase 7, Peshawar the building, the other day.
The visit marked an important milestone as the multi-storey building moves towards completion, representing the government’s focus on strengthening infrastructure in the province.
During the visit was accompanied by the officiating CEO KP-EZDMC Adil Salahuddin and senior management team. Mr. Tordher inspected the entire building and reviewed its key features.
The new head office consists of a ground floor and five additional floors with a double basement facility.
Designed to support the company’s expanding operations, the facility includes modern meeting spaces and essential amenities to enhance administrative efficiency.
The building incorporates solar power for energy. similarly, a dedicated ramp for differently-abled individuals has also been provided to ensure accessibility.
Furthermore, the top two floors are planned to be leased out, promoting private sector engagement and optimal use of space.
Commending the progress of the project, Abdul Karim Tordher stated that KP-EZDMC’s new head office reflects the government’s commitment to providing modern infrastructure that supports industrial development.
He said that the management has done a commendable job in bringing this project close to completion while integrating energy-efficient solutions and facilities that will strengthen service delivery.
He added that this building will further enhance KP-EZDMC’s role in driving economic growth across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
