Bulgaria Could Sign Long-Term Gas Deal With Russia - Ambassador In Sofia

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 12:30 PM

Bulgaria Could Sign Long-Term Gas Deal With Russia - Ambassador in Sofia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova told Sputnik that the eastern European nation could sign a long-term gas deal with Russia, following Hungary's move to secure supplies amid a gas crunch.

"This outcome is of course possible, provided that (Bulgaria) approaches it pragmatically and has enough political will," Mitrofanova said in an interview.

The diplomat added that Bulgaria's caretaker government did not look at this option. Bulgarians will go to the polls on November 14 to elect a new parliament for the third time this year, following two inconclusive votes.

