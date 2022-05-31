UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria Exempted From EU Embargo On Russian Oil Imports Until End Of 2024- Prime Minister Kiril Petkov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2022 | 02:17 PM

Bulgaria Exempted From EU Embargo on Russian Oil Imports Until End of 2024- Prime Minister Kiril Petkov

Bulgaria has obtained a temporary exemption to purchase Russian oil within the sixth package of EU sanctions until the end of 2024, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Bulgaria has obtained a temporary exemption to purchase Russian oil within the sixth package of EU sanctions until the end of 2024, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, the EU leaders reached an agreement at a summit in Brussels to embargo Russian oil supplied by sea, while pipeline deliveries will continue as normal for now.

European Council President Charles Michel said earlier on Tuesday that there will be temporary exemptions for landlocked member states, such as Hungary and the Czech Republic.

"Today will come the general conclusion, which has no exact details by country, but in the real agreements, which will come in two days, Bulgaria will have a separate paragraph with a derogation specifically for us, up to the end of 2024," Petkov told reporters, as quoted by The Sofia Globe news website.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Brussels Sofia Bulgaria Czech Republic Hungary Agreement

Recent Stories

Int'l arrivals to Vietnam hike in five months

Int'l arrivals to Vietnam hike in five months

35 seconds ago
 Estonian Prime Minister Doubts Possibility of Bann ..

Estonian Prime Minister Doubts Possibility of Banning Russian Gas in 7th Sanctio ..

36 seconds ago
 Ankara to Discuss Black Sea Corridor, Grain With R ..

Ankara to Discuss Black Sea Corridor, Grain With Russia - Cavusoglu

39 seconds ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

41 seconds ago
 Over 350,000 Okinawa Residents Receive Evacuation ..

Over 350,000 Okinawa Residents Receive Evacuation Orders Due to Torrential Rains ..

7 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 1,325 new COVID-19 infections, 4 ..

Malaysia reports 1,325 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.