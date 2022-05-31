Bulgaria Exempted From EU Embargo on Russian Oil Imports Until End of 2024- Prime Minister Kiril Petkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Bulgaria has obtained a temporary exemption to purchase Russian oil within the sixth package of EU sanctions until the end of 2024, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, the EU leaders reached an agreement at a summit in Brussels to embargo Russian oil supplied by sea, while pipeline deliveries will continue as normal for now.

European Council President Charles Michel said earlier on Tuesday that there will be temporary exemptions for landlocked member states, such as Hungary and the Czech Republic.

"Today will come the general conclusion, which has no exact details by country, but in the real agreements, which will come in two days, Bulgaria will have a separate paragraph with a derogation specifically for us, up to the end of 2024," Petkov told reporters, as quoted by The Sofia Globe news website.