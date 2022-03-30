Bulgaria Has No Intention to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - Government

Bulgaria does not intend to pay for Russian gas supplies in rubles, government spokeswoman Lena Borislavova said on Wednesday

"The position of our government, which is coordinated at the European level, is that we do not allow violation of the current contract for gas supplies.

It clearly states that payment is made in Dollars or Euros," the official said, as quoted by the Nova tv channel.

The situation with the possible termination of Russian gas supplies due to the refusal to pay for it in rubles was discussed at a meeting of the Council of Ministers, she added.