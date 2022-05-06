UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria Industry On Tenterhooks After Russia Gas Cut

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Bulgaria industry on tenterhooks after Russia gas cut

The halt of Russian gas supplies to Bulgaria last week has left companies big and small scrambling as they fear halts in deliveries and rising prices

Ihtiman, Bulgaria, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :The halt of Russian gas supplies to Bulgaria last week has left companies big and small scrambling as they fear halts in deliveries and rising prices.

"We are already on the brink. We'll have to raise our prices further," said Valery Krastev, who owns a bread factory in the northern town of Montana.

"How will people pay for this bread?" he worried.

The government has insisted Bulgaria has "alternative choices" to Russian gas and won't reduce supplies to consumers, calling Moscow's move to halt deliveries "blackmail".

While natural gas supplies had escaped punishing European sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow sought to sow division among European nations by exploiting their dependence on its gas.

Russia demanded that Gazprom customers have to pay in rubles rather than US Dollars or Euros, which would be a violation of Western sanctions.

The Russian energy giant cut deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland on April 27.

Since then, Bulgaria's neighbours have stepped in, shoring up deliveries to the country, which has received more than 90 percent of its gas from Russia for decades.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Montana Bulgaria Poland April Gas From Government

Recent Stories

vivo Leads China’s Smartphone Market in Q1 2022: ..

Vivo Leads China’s Smartphone Market in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research

4 minutes ago
 FIA launches investigation into fake videos runnin ..

FIA launches investigation into fake videos running on social media

7 minutes ago
 IT exports increased by 29.26% in nine months

IT exports increased by 29.26% in nine months

7 minutes ago
 Russian oligarch's yacht seized in Fiji on US requ ..

Russian oligarch's yacht seized in Fiji on US request

7 minutes ago
 Thirsty birds struggle to survive in scorching Ind ..

Thirsty birds struggle to survive in scorching Indian heat

8 minutes ago
 Tokyo markets close higher

Tokyo markets close higher

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.