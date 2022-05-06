Bulgaria industry on tenterhooks after Russia gas cut

The halt of Russian gas supplies to Bulgaria last week has left companies big and small scrambling as they fear halts in deliveries and rising prices

Ihtiman, Bulgaria, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :The halt of Russian gas supplies to Bulgaria last week has left companies big and small scrambling as they fear halts in deliveries and rising prices.

"We are already on the brink. We'll have to raise our prices further," said Valery Krastev, who owns a bread factory in the northern town of Montana.

"How will people pay for this bread?" he worried.

The government has insisted Bulgaria has "alternative choices" to Russian gas and won't reduce supplies to consumers, calling Moscow's move to halt deliveries "blackmail".

While natural gas supplies had escaped punishing European sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow sought to sow division among European nations by exploiting their dependence on its gas.

Russia demanded that Gazprom customers have to pay in rubles rather than US Dollars or Euros, which would be a violation of Western sanctions.

The Russian energy giant cut deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland on April 27.

Since then, Bulgaria's neighbours have stepped in, shoring up deliveries to the country, which has received more than 90 percent of its gas from Russia for decades.