Bulgaria Intentionally Delaying TurkStream Construction On Its Territory - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 09:34 PM

Bulgaria is deliberately delaying the implementation of the TurkStream gas pipeline project on its territory, apparently under pressure from outside, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Bulgaria is deliberately delaying the implementation of the TurkStream gas pipeline project on its territory, apparently under pressure from outside, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"Despite repeated assurances and despite repeated requests to the Russian side to ensure the supply of our gas through Turkey to Bulgaria, we see that the Bulgarian side, however sad or strange this may sound, deliberately delays the implementation of the project on its territory," Putin told reporters after talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

He said the Bulgarian leadership, after it disrupted South Stream, made a request many times to implement TurkStream at any cost.

"But here, apparently under pressure from outside, they are building such slow work. We'll see how this project will be further implemented on Bulgarian territory. If the Bulgarians do not want to - not the Bulgarians, but the Bulgarian leadership, we will find other ways to realize our opportunities in the south Europe," Putin said.

