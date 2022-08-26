UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria Invites Gazprom To Talks On Gas Supply Resumption - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Bulgaria's acting energy minister, Rosen Hristov, said Friday he had invited Russia's Gazprom to talk about resumption of natural gas supply, which halted in April over a payment dispute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Bulgaria's acting energy minister, Rosen Hristov, said Friday he had invited Russia's Gazprom to talk about resumption of natural gas supply, which halted in April over a payment dispute.

"We told them that we are ready to resume talks on the contract and that we wanted to propose a number of changes to optimize it," Hristov told Nova tv, adding a new contract was off the table.

Bulgaria expects a reply from the Russian energy giant in the coming days.

The eastern European nation sourced more than 70% of its natural gas imports from Russia in 2020.

Supply was cut off after Bulgaria refused to pay for it in rubles under new scheme proposed by President Vladimir Putin.

Hristov told a news conference on Thursday that Bulgaria would ask Gazprom to push the deadline for using up this year's overhang in contracted gas supplies into 2023.

Under the deal with Gazprom, Bulgaria has to use at least 80% of three billion cubic meters of gas supplied per year but has only used one billion so far. This may cost Bulgaria a "multi-digit" amount of money if a legal dispute arises, Hristov explained.

