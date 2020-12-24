UrduPoint.com
Bulgaria Keen To Strengthen Relations With Pak SMEs

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Bulgaria keen to strengthen relations with Pak SMEs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Bulgarian SME Promotion Agency (BSMEPA) Executive Director Boyko Takov has said that Bulgaria is keen to strengthen trade and investment relations with SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) of Pakistan.

In a Zoom (online) meeting with Hashim Raza, Chief Executive Officer of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), he discussed various initiatives to materialize bilateral trade and joint ventures in multiple areas of the SME sector, according to SMEDA spokesman here Thursday.

During the discussion, Boyko Takov said that there was a vast scope of joint ventures between Pakistan and Bulgaria in the fields of information technology, technical skills, training, education, tourism and surgical industry. He added that his agency had planned to bring a trade delegation of Bulgarian SMEs to Pakistan for enhancing business collaborations with Pakistan.

While, SMEDA CEO Hashim Raza expressed deep gratitude to the BSMEPA executive director and assured full cooperation on behalf of the SMEDA for enhancing mutual cooperation in the SME sector.

He identified a number of potential areas of bilateral trade and investment between SMEs of Pakistan and Bulgaria. He welcomed the idea of bringing Bulgarian SMEs to Pakistan and assured to make this delegation result-oriented in developing joint ventures and enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries. He observed that frequent exchange of SMEs' delegations between Bulgaria and Pakistan could create new avenues of bilateral trade in SME sectors of both the countries.

It is notable that total trade volume between Pakistan and Bulgaria remained at $34.78 million in fiscal year 2018-19, which has massive potential to increase manifold through collaboration of SMEs in both the countries and the Bulgarian SMEs delegation's visit to Pakistan in the near future will create a strong foundation in this regard.

