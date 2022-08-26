Bulgaria May Suffer Major Financial Losses in Dispute With Gazprom - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Bulgaria may lose a significant sum of money due to potential arbitration against Russian energy giant Gazprom, the country's media reported on Thursday.

According to the Bulgarian news Agency, citing caretaker Energy Minister Rossen Hristov, the country's contract with Gazprom stipulates that Sofia must take at least 80% of the three billion cubic meters of gas per year or pay for it. Bulgaria has currently taken only one billion cubic meters of the agreed 2.4 billion.

A failure to uphold the agreement may lead to an arbitration hearing and possible loss of a multi-digit sum, Hristov stated, noting that the last thing his country needs is to go to arbitration which may result in a negative outcome.

The minister added that earlier he had been assured by trade unions and employer organizations that receiving natural gas at affordable prices is of key importance for them.

The situation with gas supplies in Bulgaria escalated at the end of April, when Gazprom stopped deliveries to the country due to non-payment in rubles under a new scheme introduced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.