Bulgaria Pipeline Accident Possibly Caused by Deterioration of Materials - Bulgartransgaz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The recent gas pipeline accident in Bulgaria might have been caused by the deterioration of materials, the executive director of Bulgaria's gas transportation system operator, Bulgartransgaz, Vladimir Malinov, said on Tuesday.

Bulgartransgaz said on Monday that an accident occurred on a gas pipeline in the country, adding that there were no casualties, but gas deliveries to Greece were suspended. Greece receives Russian gas via Bulgaria from the TurkStream gas pipeline.

"We believe that the most likely cause [of the accident] is the deterioration of the materials in the gas pipeline was built in the period 1990-1991, which means that it is about 30 years old.

According to our repair program, this section was not planned to be repaired ... According to the technical requirements, it is necessary to conduct a technical inspection every 10 years. At this site, it was held in 2014," Malinov told BTV broadcaster.

Malinov added that several possible causes of the accident were being looked into. According to the Bulgartransgaz executive director, the company plans to resume gas supplies to Greece as soon as possible.