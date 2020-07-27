Bulgaria Suspends Gas Deliveries to Greece Due to Pipeline Accident - Bulgartransgaz

(@FahadShabbir)

An accident occurred on a gas pipeline in Bulgaria, there were no casualties, but gas deliveries to Greece were suspended, the country's gas transportation system operator, Bulgartransgaz, said on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) An accident occurred on a gas pipeline in Bulgaria, there were no casualties, but gas deliveries to Greece were suspended, the country's gas transportation system operator, Bulgartransgaz, said on Monday.

"Today, 27.07.2020, a failure of the gas transmission pipeline to the Hellenic Republic took place at 7:56 am.

[5:56 GMT] The failure caused disruption to the gas pipeline integrity at 200 m upstream the valve at Kulata. The section has been cut off and all actions required for the urgent repair works and restoration of the natural gas transport to Greece have been made. No people suffered any injuries. Gas network users will be informed in due time of the restoration of gas supply," the company said.

Greece receives Russian gas via Bulgaria from gas pipeline TurkStream.