UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria To Receive One US LNG Shipment In October - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Bulgaria to Receive One US LNG Shipment in October - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Bulgaria has reached an agreement on the delivery of one US tanker with liquefied natural gas (LNG) in October, the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reports.

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who formally resigned in late June, secured LNG shipments from the United States through April 2023, but the new caretaker government had to confirm the deal before August 19.

BNR reported on Friday, citing Acting Minister of Energy Rosen Hristov, that Bulgaria managed to negotiate a slot for the unloading of one LNG tanker in Turkey and accepted the offer of the American natural gas company Cheniere Energy for the delivery of one tanker in October.

According to BNR, Bulgaria will not be able to receive two US tankers in November and December, as it is not able to provide storage space for their unloading at an affordable price. Sofia continues negotiations on gas supplies for October, November and December, the radio station specified.

At the start of this month, Hristov said that Bulgaria was considering the possibility of resuming gas supplies from Russian energy giant Gazprom.

The situation with gas supplies in Bulgaria escalated at the end of April, when Gazprom stopped deliveries to the country due to non-payment in rubles under a new scheme introduced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Turkey Company Sofia Vladimir Putin Price Bulgaria United States April June August October November December Gas From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Biden Authorizes $775Mln in Additional Military As ..

Biden Authorizes $775Mln in Additional Military Assistance to Ukraine - White Ho ..

2 hours ago
 ITP takes action against 1,037 one-wheelers, impou ..

ITP takes action against 1,037 one-wheelers, impounds106 bikes over stunt riding ..

2 hours ago
 Twitter Bans Republican Candidate Who Wants to Leg ..

Twitter Bans Republican Candidate Who Wants to Legalize Violence Against FBI - R ..

2 hours ago
 Algeria fires mostly contained but more residents ..

Algeria fires mostly contained but more residents forced to evacuate

2 hours ago
 Health Canada Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine B ..

Health Canada Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for Children 5-11 Years ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan beat India in World Junior Squash Champio ..

Pakistan beat India in World Junior Squash Championship

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.