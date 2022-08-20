Bulgaria to Receive One US LNG Shipment in October - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Bulgaria has reached an agreement on the delivery of one US tanker with liquefied natural gas (LNG) in October, the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reports.

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who formally resigned in late June, secured LNG shipments from the United States through April 2023, but the new caretaker government had to confirm the deal before August 19.

BNR reported on Friday, citing Acting Minister of Energy Rosen Hristov, that Bulgaria managed to negotiate a slot for the unloading of one LNG tanker in Turkey and accepted the offer of the American natural gas company Cheniere Energy for the delivery of one tanker in October.

According to BNR, Bulgaria will not be able to receive two US tankers in November and December, as it is not able to provide storage space for their unloading at an affordable price. Sofia continues negotiations on gas supplies for October, November and December, the radio station specified.

At the start of this month, Hristov said that Bulgaria was considering the possibility of resuming gas supplies from Russian energy giant Gazprom.

The situation with gas supplies in Bulgaria escalated at the end of April, when Gazprom stopped deliveries to the country due to non-payment in rubles under a new scheme introduced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.