Bulgaria to Resume Gas Supplies to Greece by Wednesday After Pipeline Accident - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Bulgaria expects to resume gas transportation to Greece by July 29 after the recent gas pipeline accident, the BGNES news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the country's Energy Ministry.

Earlier this week, Bulgaria's gas transportation system operator, Bulgartransgaz, said that an accident had occurred on a gas pipeline in the country, adding that there were no casualties, but gas deliveries to Greece were suspended. Greece receives Russian gas via Bulgaria from the TurkStream gas pipeline.

On Wednesday, Bulgartransgaz said that the accident might have been caused by the deterioration of materials.

According to the news agency, the operation of the gas pipeline to Greece will be most likely resumed at midnight on Wednesday.

Following the accident, the Greek Ministry of the Environment and Energy said there were no problems with the supply of gas to Greece, adding that the country has sufficient reserves of liquefied natural gas.