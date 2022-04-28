UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria Will Not Accept Russia's Terms On Gas Deliveries - Prime Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published April 28, 2022 | 04:44 PM

Bulgaria Will Not Accept Russia's Terms on Gas Deliveries - Prime Minister

Bulgaria will not accept Russia's terms on exports of gas, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Bulgaria will not accept Russia's terms on exports of gas, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian energy giant Gazprom announced the suspension of gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after they refused to pay for gas in rubles. Gazprom also warned that it would limit gas transit to other countries in case Poland and Bulgaria begin unauthorized use of Russian gas from the transit pipelines.

"No one has the right to unilaterally change the terms of the contract. If we make a concession, this would be the first crack in the European family, and Bulgaria will not be the cause of this crack," Petkov told the Monde newspaper, adding that Sofia counts on the EU's assistance in receiving Azerbaijani gas and organizing joint LNG purchases.

The prime minister also mentioned that the country has enough gas supplies for more than one month if nothing changes.

