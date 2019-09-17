Bulgarian Court Removes Obstacle to Construction of TurkStream Continuation

The Supreme Administrative Court of Bulgaria has terminated the proceedings to choose a contractor for the construction of a pipeline to receive gas from TurkStream - the contractor will remain the consortium led by Saudi company Arkad Engineering, according to the court ruling

"The Supreme Administrative Court dismissed the appeal of the Gas Development and Expansion in Bulgaria consortium against ruling 741 of 2019 of the Commission for the Protection of Competition and terminated the proceedings," the court said.