Bulgarian Operator Resumes Gas Deliveries to Greece, Completes Pipeline Repairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Bulgarian gas transmission system operator Bulgartransgaz announced on Wednesday completing repairs of the gas pipeline for transporting gas to Greece, and resuming deliveries.

On Monday, the gas transmission pipeline experienced a failure, which did not result in any injuries.

Bulgartransgaz has completed the repairs of the gas transmission pipeline from the Republic of Bulgaria to the Hellenic Republic, after the July 27 failure near Kulata. The delivery of gas to the Hellenic Republic is resumed. The bids for this gas day will be implemented in full," Bulgartransgaz said in a press release.

Greece receives Russian gas from the TurkStream pipeline through Bulgaria.