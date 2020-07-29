UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Operator Resumes Gas Deliveries To Greece, Completes Pipeline Repairs

Umer Jamshaid 53 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 01:20 PM

Bulgarian Operator Resumes Gas Deliveries to Greece, Completes Pipeline Repairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Bulgarian gas transmission system operator Bulgartransgaz announced on Wednesday completing repairs of the gas pipeline for transporting gas to Greece, and resuming deliveries.

On Monday, the gas transmission pipeline experienced a failure, which did not result in any injuries.

Bulgartransgaz has completed the repairs of the gas transmission pipeline from the Republic of Bulgaria to the Hellenic Republic, after the July 27 failure near Kulata. The delivery of gas to the Hellenic Republic is resumed. The bids for this gas day will be implemented in full," Bulgartransgaz said in a press release.

Greece receives Russian gas from the TurkStream pipeline through Bulgaria.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bulgaria Greece July Gas From

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja asks fans to see “milk canals” in K ..

2 minutes ago

ECC approves bimonthly change in POL prices

22 minutes ago

NAB Chairman approves filing of new references aga ..

32 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police warns against complacency on COVI ..

43 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.40 a barrel T ..

43 minutes ago

UAE space programmes boost Asia’s lead in 4th In ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.