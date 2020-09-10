UrduPoint.com
Bulgaria's Industrial Production Index Down In July

SOFIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020) :Bulgaria's Industrial Production Index (IPI) fell by 6.0 percent year on year in July, the country's National Statistical Institute (NSI) said Thursday.

Preliminary data showed that on an annual basis, July's IPI fell in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 9.9 percent, in the manufacturing by 5.7 percent, and in the mining and quarrying industry by 3.1 percent, the NSI said.

In the manufacturing sector, the most considerable decreases compared to the same month of the previous year were registered in the other manufacturing by 32.

2 percent, followed by the manufacture of tobacco products with 28.0 percent, the NSI said.

Meanwhile, the biggest increases were seen in the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products by 7.6 percent, and the manufacture of electrical equipment by 7.2 percent, the figures showed.

On a monthly basis, the IPI in July rose in the manufacturing by 3.6 percent, while the production went down in the mining and quarrying industry by 9.3 percent and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 0.1 percent.

