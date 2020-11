(@ChaudhryMAli88)

in Karachi on Friday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Following were the bullion prices

Recent Stories

Abraham Accords to elevate UAE as regional logisti ..

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..