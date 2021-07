(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Friday.

Recent Stories

Worry No More! OPPO’s Impressive Service Has You ..

The region is very complex at the moment, best dip ..

Turkmen-Moroccan political consultations on the le ..

Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentia ..

The development of cooperation of Turkmenistan and ..

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones