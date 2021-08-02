- Home
Bullion Prices On Monday
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Monday.
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 94822.00 (per 10 gram)
Silver Tezabi Rs. 1251.71 (per 10 gram)
