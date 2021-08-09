- Home
Bullion Prices On Monday
Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Monday.
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 93021.00 (per 10 gram)
Silver Tezabi Rs. 1234.56 (per 10 gram)
