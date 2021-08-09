UrduPoint.com

Bullion Prices On Monday

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Bullion prices on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Monday.

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 93021.00 (per 10 gram)

Silver Tezabi Rs. 1234.56 (per 10 gram)

