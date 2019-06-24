Bullion Prices on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 67901.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 780.17

HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)

Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 67385.00

Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 61770.00

Silver-Tezabi Rs. 763.

00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 66700.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 60980.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 771.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 705.00

LAHORE:(per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 67986.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 62321.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 59488.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 000.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 724.00