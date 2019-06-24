Bullion Prices On Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 67901.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 780.17
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 67385.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 61770.00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 763.
00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 66700.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 60980.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 771.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 705.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 67986.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 62321.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 59488.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 000.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 724.00