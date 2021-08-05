- Home
Bullion Prices On Thursday
Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Thursday.
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 94564.00 (per 10 gram)
Silver Tezabi Rs. 1251.71 (per 10 gram)
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.