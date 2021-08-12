- Home
Bullion Prices On Thursday
Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Thursday.
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 93536.00 (per 10 gram)
Silver Tezabi Rs. 1200.27 (per 10 gram)
