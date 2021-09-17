- Home
Bullion Prices On Thursday
Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Thursday.
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 96622.00 (per 10 gram)
Silver Tezabi Rs. 1208.84 (per 10 gram)
