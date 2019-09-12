Bullion Prices On Thursday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Thursday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 75617.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 934.50
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 74500.
00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 68290.00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 943.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 73730.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67400.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 950.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 868.00
