Bullion Prices on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Thursday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 75617.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 934.50

HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)

Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 74500.

00

Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 68290.00

Silver-Tezabi Rs. 943.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 73730.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 67400.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 950.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 868.00

Note:

Bullion rates from Lahore were not received on Thursday.