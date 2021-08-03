UrduPoint.com

Bullion Prices On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Bullion prices on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Tuesday.

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 94822.00 (per 10 gram)

Silver Tezabi Rs. 1251.71 (per 10 gram)

