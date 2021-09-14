- Home
Bullion Prices On Tuesday
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Tuesday.
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 96622.00 (per 10 gram)
Silver Tezabi Rs. 1226.00 (per 10 gram)
