Bullion Prices On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Tuesday.

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 96622.00 (per 10 gram)

Silver Tezabi Rs. 1226.00 (per 10 gram)

