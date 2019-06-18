Bullion Prices On Tuesday 18 June 2019
Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:37 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Lahore and Multan on Tuesday
in Karachi, Lahore and Multan on Tuesday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 64730.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 754.45
LAHORE: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 63443.
00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 58156.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 55512.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 63100.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 57690.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 754.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 689.00
Note: