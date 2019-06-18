UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bullion Prices On Tuesday 18 June 2019

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:37 PM

Bullion Prices on Tuesday 18 June 2019

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Lahore and Multan on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Following were the Bullion Prices

in Karachi, Lahore and Multan on Tuesday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 64730.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 754.45

LAHORE: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 63443.

00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 58156.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 55512.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 63100.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 57690.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 754.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 689.00

Note:

Bullion rates from Hyderabad were not received Tuesday.

