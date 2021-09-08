- Home
Bullion Prices On Wednesday
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Wednesday.
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 95593.00 (per 10 gram)
Silver Tezabi Rs. 1226.00 (per 10 gram)
