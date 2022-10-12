- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 03:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.126147/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.111634/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1415/10 grams
