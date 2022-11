Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

PM orders investigation into explosion near police van in Baleli

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2022

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th November 2022