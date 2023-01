PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solutions, new energies and decarbonis ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ADIB Egypt to more than 52%

Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her special day

AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on UN Security Council

Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day today