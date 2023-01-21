- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2023 | 03:00 PM
HYDERABAD:Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.160266/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.146910/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1800/10 grams
