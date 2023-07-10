Fahad Shabbir
(@FahadShabbir)
Published July 10, 2023 | 03:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in
Hyderabad gold market on Monday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.179168/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.164238/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 2186/10 grams
